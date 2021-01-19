US Army removes two National Guard members with ties to far-right groups from Joe Biden's presidential inauguration
An Army official and a US intelligence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, however, did not say what fringe group the National Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in
Two US Army National Guard members are being removed from the security mission to secure Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration. A US Army official and a senior US intelligence official said the two National Guard members have been found to have ties to fringe right group militias.
No plot against Biden was found.
The Army official and the intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to Defense Department media regulations. They did not say what fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.
Contacted by the AP on Tuesday, the National Guard Bureau referred questions to the US Secret Service and said, “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration.”
The Secret Service told the AP on Monday it would not comment on if any National Guard members had been pulled from securing the inauguration for operational security reasons.
