US army forces woman recruit to bathe, sleep with two males undergoing sex change

An 18-year-old female recruit has accused the US military for forcing her to shower with transgender soldiers and making her sleep between “two individuals who were supposedly changing from male to female.”

Showering with biological males who were allegedly in the process of transitioning to women caused her significant distress to the point she is now considering quitting the military to escape, US Senator Mike Rounds (R-South Dakota) said in an interview to Fox News interview.

She, however, has declined to speak out in public as she fears of ruining her military career, the lawmaker said.

Rounds said the incident was brought to his attention by the attorney general of the South Dakota National Guard, who he said was ‘very concerned’ about the issue.

“She could have basically resigned or stepped away,” Rounds said, adding that “She could have started over again. But nonetheless, it was an extremely uncomfortable position, and I think this is one of the reasons why we’re not meeting our recruitment goals now.”

The lawmaker said the transgender soldiers in question had not undergone any medical gender reassignment surgeries.

“The respect that this young recruit should have received and the privacy that she should have had, she was being deprived of,” Rounds said.

Woman slams Biden administration

The female military recruit even slammed Biden administration policies for putting her in an “extremely uncomfortable” position.

The issue comes about two years after President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor, Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals entering the military.

Meanwhile, Rounds said the transgender individuals in the armed forces have begun chemical interventions to change genders, but neither have started reassignment surgery and both still have biologically male genitalia.

The Pentagon, meanwhile, defended its approach and said it was its policy that “all service members must be treated with dignity and respect,” Fox News said.

“We would encourage any troop who’s feeling uncomfortable or has concerns about privacy in shared spaces to work through their chain of command,” the Pentagon told Fox News in a statement.

