US announces $250 million in new military package for Ukraine
The United States announced a new package of military support measures for Ukraine. These measures includes extra provisions for air defence and artillery munitions, tools for mine clearing, and medical vehicles.
The recently unveiled package involves supplementary mine clearing equipment, surface-to-air missiles, ammunition for artillery usage, as well as HIMAR (High Mobility Artillery Rocket) systems.
Additionally, more than three million rounds of small-arms ammunition are part of the package. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed in an official statement that the United States, along with its allies and partners, stands firmly by Ukraine’s side for however long the situation requires, reported Reuters.
The funding for this equipment is drawn from previously approved allocations by Congress. This move builds upon the extensive history of US military aid to Ukraine, which has totaled over $43 billion since the commencement of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
Recently, US President Joe Biden called upon Congress to authorise an extra $24 billion in assistance.
While support for Ukraine aid garners backing from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, a subset of far-right Republicans, particularly those aligned with former President Donald Trump, seek to scale down this assistance.
