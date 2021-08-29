US airstrike hits vehicle carrying multiple Islamic State suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport, says Taliban

A military official said the strike on Sunday caused “significant secondary explosions” indicating the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material in the vehicle

Washington: US officials say an American drone strike has hit a vehicle carrying multiple Islamic State suicide bombers heading for the Kabul airport.

Two senior US officials said the US believes it was a successful strike and that the intended target was hit. This is the second airstrike the US has conducted against the militant group, which claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing Thursday at the Kabul airport gate that killed 13 US service members and scores of Afghans struggling to get out of the country and escape the new Taliban rule.

The officials said Sunday that initial reports indicate there were no civilian casualties caused by the airstrike, but one official said they are assessing reports of any other collateral damage.

There have been reports of an explosion at a house near the airport, but it wasn’t clear the two explosions were connected. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.