Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

US administration convenes meeting led by Mike Pompeo to discuss challenges to religious freedom around the world

World Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 10:50:37 IST

Washington: The Trump Administration has convened a major international meeting to discuss challenges to religious freedom, identify concrete means to address persecution of and discrimination against religious groups, and promote greater respect for religious freedom for all.

File image of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. AP

File image of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. AP

The three-day conference from 24 July — Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom — would be addressed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a media release said on  Thursday. The ministerial would be attended by government officials, representatives of international organisations, religious leaders, rights advocates and members of civil society groups from around the world, it said.

On 24 July, US government representatives, philanthropies, private sector and civil society organisations working to promote religious freedom will discuss best practices for accessing donor resources and for enhancing civic initiatives through collaboration with the private sector. Senior US government officials will share US policy priorities and solicit civil society representatives' views on the religious freedom situation around the world.

On 25 July, members of civil society groups, including religious leaders and survivors of religious persecution, will convene to tell their stories, share their expertise, and build partnerships to enhance religious freedom. While on 26 July, government and international organisation representatives will discuss global challenges to religious freedom, develop collaborative solutions to these challenges, and make new commitments regarding the promotion of religious freedom, according to the statement.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 10:50 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores