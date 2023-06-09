US 2024 Polls: President Biden to hold first election campaign in Pennsylvania next week

US President Joe Biden will kick off his first 2024 election campaign next week in Pennsylvania, a statement by the White House read.

Biden, 80, will attend a rally with union members in Philadelphia on June 17, the statement said.

The president announced his bid to rerun in April, citing his administration’s investment in infrastructure and job creation, and a need to push back against extremism popularized by his predecessor Donald Trump.

With fewer than 13 million people, a median household income below the national average, and a voting pool that is more than 80 per cent white versus 69 per cent nationwide, Pennsylvania has been a fiercely contested state in recent elections.

With inputs from agencies

