Up to 200 UK Conservative lawmakers call for 'managed' no-deal Brexit: ITV's Peston

LONDON (Reuters) - A junior minister in Prime Minister Theresa May's government is said to have collected 200 signatures from Conservative lawmakers for a letter calling for a 'managed' no-deal Brexit, ITV's Political Editor Robert Peston said.

"DExEU minister Chris Heaton-Harris... is said by several of his colleagues to have collected 200 Tory MP signatories on an old-fashioned paper letter... calling for what is frequently described as a "managed" no deal," Peston said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.