Unravelling the viral story of 'aliens' attacking villagers in Amazon: They were miners with jetpacks

Something very unusual happened in a faraway village in the jungles of Peru, Amazon. People there say that someone tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl from the village. And you won’t believe who they think is behind it – aliens!

But the government says it’s not aliens at all. Instead, they say it’s miners with jetpacks.

This story might seem like it’s from a fairy tale, but it’s real. It all started in July in the Amazon rainforest in Northern Peru. The news comes from a Spanish-language news source called RPP Noticias.

The villagers, who belong to a group called the Ikitu tribe, say they’ve seen strange tall figures floating in the air.

These figures were taller than six feet and can’t be hurt by weapons. The leader of the village, Jairo Reátegui Ávila, thinks these figures are aliens. He said they look like the Green Goblin from Spider-Man.

He even shot at one, but it didn’t fall down – it just went up and disappeared, prompting a scare in the entire village.

The villagers asked the police to protect them. The police came and said that these tall figures are not aliens, but miners using special equipment – jetpacks.

A jetpack is a device that lets you fly using powerful engines. The police think these miners wanted to scare the villagers. RPP Noticias wrote about this later.

But here’s the thing: jetpacks are really noisy, expensive, and not easy to use. They also need a lot of fuel. No one has heard of miners using jetpacks before, not to mention illegal miners.

However, some people who saw what happened insist that they really saw something strange. The story of the jetpacks becomes more believable when you listen to a teacher who saw the “aliens” try to take the girl on July 29.

The teacher, Cristian Caleb Pacaya, said these figures might be using a kind of flying technology called jetpacks.

It’s true that the jungle area attracts miners who want to find gold and other valuable things. But they often do this illegally, hurting the environment and causing trouble. So, could these miners be using jetpacks? It’s possible, but it’s hard to believe.