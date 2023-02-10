Within two months of its launch, ChatGPT – the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI – has already got the world talking, thanks to its quick skills to respond to any kind of prompt and spit out some proper answers on any topic virtually. People across different fields are making the most of it, especially students who are now using the AI chatbot for preparing for their university-level examinations. Among various stories of people passing complex exams with the help of ChatGPT, another one has now caught our attention. This time a grad student got the chatbot into play for writing an essay for his exam and guess what it did so and helped him clear the paper with passing grades.

Student writes 2,000-word in 20 minutes with ChatGPT

As reported by The Independent, the student identified as Pieter Snepvangers used the AI chatbot for an assessment to create a 2,000-word essay, and as expected ChatGPT completed it in just 20 minutes. Without having to prepare or put effort into the same, Pieter managed to bag passing scores of 2:2 for the essay. Pieter, who graduated from college last year, submitted his essay to the teachers who found it a “little fishy” as it lacked depth and proper analysis of the topic. Considering it as the work of a “lazy” student, they let go with just the passing scores.

As per the report, Pieter’s AI essay came as a part of his experiment to know whether the AI software can be used for coursework. While he asked the faculty to check the essay for its validity, he was shocked to find a professor admitting that “students can cheat their way to a passing grade” with the chatbot.

“You definitely can’t cheat your way to a first-class degree, but you can cheat your way to a 2:2,” the professor reportedly said.

Notably, this is not one such incident. Reports of students using ChatGPT for exams have started gaining traction in the US and UK, raising concerns among teachers. On the other hand, the popularity of the AI chatbot has also got tech giants on the edge, leading them to introduce their own AI-powered chatbots.

