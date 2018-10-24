United Nations Day quiz: We all know it as 'UN'; find out how much more you know about this global organisation

In 1945, immediately after the end of the Second World War, the heads and delegates of 50 nations convened a meeting and resolved to create a neutral organisation which would help attain peace worldwide. The founding nations drafted the agenda, with goals that were acceptable to all member countries and signed the United Nations Charter on 26 June 1945. It eventually led to the birth of the United Nations Organisation on 24 October 1945.

Unlike its predecessor organisation, the League of Nations, the United Nations (UN) has survived and relatively succeeded in accomplishing its objectives and goals. The League, which was established at the end of the First World War as an international peacekeeping organisation proved ineffective in preventing the outbreak of the second war.

The United Nations has not only brought countries together but also offers a platform and mechanism for conflict resolution, and facilitates peacekeeping and better understanding between nations. The UN has been committed to eradicating extreme poverty and hunger, to achieve universal primary education and to promote gender equality and empower women.

Since its inception, the UN has been making efforts to: Solve border conflicts, establish peace, protect human rights on a global level, reduce inequalities, fight terrorism, eradication of pandemics, tackle climate change, and promote Sustainable Development Goals.

Secondly, the UN’s World Food Programme caters to 80 million hungry people globally. The UN coordinates and extends support to most of the countries with their domestic elections. The UN comes to the rescue of refugees and forcibly displaced people.