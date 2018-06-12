You are here:
United flight diverted en route to Chicago on 'potential security concern'

World Reuters Jun 12, 2018 00:09:29 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Airlines flight UA971 from Rome to Chicago was diverted to Shannon, Ireland, following "a potential security concern," the airline said on Monday.

"Additional security screenings will be performed on all customers and baggage, and we will work to get customers on their way to Chicago as quickly as possible," United said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alana Wise, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 00:09 AM

