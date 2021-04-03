Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Las Vegas wedding licenses
The office is bracing for a busy first 10 days this December, offering what the clerk dubs “palindrome days” for numbers reading the same forward and backward.
Las Vegas: Soon-to-be newlyweds lined up out the door of the marriage licence office in Las Vegas on Friday, ahead of a unique date to tie the knot: 4/3/21.
Nearly 700 couples obtained licences for the Saturday date, said Jeff Klein, a spokesman for the Clark County Marriage Bureau, as the city where Elvis can be part of the wedding party got set to mark yet another quirky date for nuptials. The clerk’s office marked the occasion with keepsake marriage certificates.
“Specialty dates like 4/3/21 are always immensely popular,” said county Clerk Lynn Goya, who noted that more than 1,800 couples were married on 13 December 2014.
April is usually busy for weddings, and past dates with notable numeric sequences have tallied more than 1,000 weddings in a day, Goya said.
The office is bracing for a busy first 10 days this December, offering what the clerk dubs “palindrome days” for numbers reading the same forward and backward.
Nearly 2,700 couples married on 10/10/10; more than 1,800 tied the knot on 12/12/12; and 3,125 were wed on 11/11/11.
The most popular date to date?
Goya said 7/7/7 took the cake, with 4,492 marriages.
also read
Saba Qamar calls off wedding with fiance Azeem Khan, says ‘Never too late to realise bitter realities’
Saba Qamar's decision after Azeem Khan was accused of sexual harassment by a woman recently
Books of the week: From Love Letters from Golok to Manjima Bhattacharjya Intimate City, our picks
Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.
Amsterdam celebrates 20 years of world's first same-sex marriages; city's mayor says equality is still work-in-progress
Twenty years ago, the mayor of Amsterdam married four couples in City Hall as the Netherlands became the first country in the world with legalised same-sex marriage. It's now legal in 28 countries