UNICEF to provide cash assistance to needy families in Afghanistan

The United Nations Children’s Fund in Afghanistan or UNICEF has written on its Twitter page that it will provide cash assistance to 112,000 needy families in Afghanistan this coming winter, according to a tweet from Tolonews.

The tweet further states that the aid will be provided with the cooperation of two organizations from Britain and Germany.

صندوق حمایت از کودکان سازمان ملل متحد در افغانستان یا یونیسف در صفحه تویترش نگاشته است که به ۱۱۲هزار خانواده نیازمند در افغانستان در زمستان پیش‌رو کمک نقدی می‌کند.

این کمک‌ها به همکاری دو سازمان از بریتانیا و آلمان برای نیازمندان فراهم خواهد شد.#طلوع‌نیوز pic.twitter.com/i3EbhfJHrJ — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) December 4, 2022

In a new estimate, the UN agency for the coordination of humanitarian affairs states that Afghanistan continues to be one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with 28.3 million people expected to require aid in the upcoming year.

Afghanistan enters its third consecutive year of drought-like conditions and the second year of crippling economic decline, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“It is estimated that a record 28.3 million people will need humanitarian and protection assistance in 2023, up from 24.4 million in 2022.”

The United Nations meanwhile on Thursday asked for $51 billion for needy people in 70 countries in 2023.

UNICEF said that the lives of over 8,000 children in Afghanistan are at risk due to food insecurity.

“In Afghanistan in comparison with the past children need more humanitarian aid and every day children face hangers,” said Ezatullah Akbari, Head of the Media Department of Human Rights Watch

The Ministry of Economy said that drought, climate change, and banking restrictions are the main reason for poverty in the country.

“Along with the drought and climate change in the country, the blocking of assets by some foreign countries and the closure of financial and banking systems are factors that have increased the level of poverty in the country,” said Abdul Rahman Habib, a spokesman for the Ministry of Economy.

According to a recent survey, 90 per cent of Afghans can hardly find income and work resources, and 86 per cent of them are unable to find food.

“To improve the current situation in the first place, we need to distribute humanitarian aid in a short time through a transparent process,” said Darya Khan Baheer, an economic affairs analyst.

