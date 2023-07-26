UNESCO recommends banning smartphones in schools: A look at countries that don’t allow mobiles in classrooms

The UN’s Education, Science and Cultural Agency (UNESCO) has asked all schools across the world to ban the use of smartphones to tackle classroom disruption as well as protect children from cyberbullying.

A report published by the global education body has provided evidence-backed proof that excessive use of smartphones has led to reduced educational performance. It also said that high levels of screen time have a detrimental effect on schoolchildren.

The call for a global ban on smartphones in schools, UNESCO said, sends a clear message that digital technology, including artificial intelligence, should be used for catering to a “human-centred vision” of education and never replace in-person interaction with teachers.

“The digital revolution holds immeasurable potential but, just as warnings have been voiced for how it should be regulated in society, similar attention must be paid to the way it is used in education,” said Unesco’s director general, Audrey Azoulay.

“Its use must be for enhanced learning experiences and for the wellbeing of students and teachers, not to their detriment. Keep the needs of the learner first and support teachers. Online connections are no substitute for human interaction,” she added.

What does the report recommend?

In the report, UNESCO listed a number of ways smartphones can serve as a “negative link” between students and their well-being

Excessive use of smartphones in the classroom or at home could lead to distraction and can have a negative impact on their learning.

The report cited case-based evidence from countries like China which have set boundaries for the use of technology as a teaching tool. The country has limited the use of smartphones to 30 per cent in schools with students instructed to take regular screen breaks.

Countries that have banned smartphones in school

France: The French government banned the use of smartphones in primary, junior and middle schools in 2018. Although pupils are allowed to bring their devices to school, they are instructed not to get them out until they leave.

The education ministry said at the time, “It’s good that children are not too often, or even at all, in front of a screen before the age of seven.”

However, the ban received some backlash from the French head teachers’ union. “This new announcement from the [education] ministry leaves us dubious because we’re having trouble understanding what is the real issue here.”

Netherlands: The Dutch government in July announced the ban of devices including mobile phones from classrooms to prevent disruptions in learning.

The ban would come into effect next year.

The government, however, has made some exceptions for students with medical needs or a disability.

“Even though mobile phones are almost intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom,” said Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf.

He added, “Students must be able to concentrate there and be given every opportunity to learn well. We know from scientific research that mobile phones disrupt this.”

Finland: In an effort to promote a focussed learning environment in schools, the government in Finland passed a law banning mobile phones in schools in July.

“The government will reinforce the powers of teachers and principals to intervene in activities that disrupt teaching during school hours,” the government said in a statement.

“We will make the necessary legislative amendments to enable more efficient restrictions in cases such as the use of mobile devices during the school day so that pupils and students can better concentrate on teaching,” it added.

Tasmania: In 2019, the Tasmanian government mobile phones in schools in a bid to reduce distraction and encourage interaction among students.

The policy requires students from Primary School to Year 12 to have their phones “off and away all day” during school hours.