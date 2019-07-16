You are here:
Undersea quake of 5.7 magnitude strikes Indonesia's Bali, causes damage to homes, temples; no threat of tsunami

World The Associated Press Jul 16, 2019 11:51:34 IST

 

Denpasar: Indonesian authorities say a sub-sea earthquake shook Bali, Lombok and East Java on Tuesday, causing damage to homes and temples. A geo-physics agency said the quake didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.

Indonesian authorities say a sub-sea earthquake shook Bali, Lombok and East Java on Tuesday, causing damage to homes and temples. AP

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake was centered 82 kilometers to the southwest of Denpasar on Bali at a depth of 91 kilometers (57 miles). The national disaster agency posted photos on its Twitter account showing a damaged Hindu temple in Bali and a damaged house in Banyuwangi in East Java.

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire.' A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

 

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 11:51:34 IST

