UN report finds one migrant child died every day since 2014; most fatalities while crossing Mediterranean

Geneva: The UN migration agency says migrant children have died or gone missing at the rate of at least one per day worldwide over the past five years, with treacherous journeys like those across the Mediterranean or the US-Mexico border continuing to take lives.

In its latest Fatal Journeys report, the International Organization for Migration has released findings that some 1,600 children — some as young as 6 months old — are among the 32,000 people who have perished in dangerous travels since 2014.

The Mediterranean remains the most fatal crossing, with over 17,900 people dying there — many on the hazardous trip between Libya and Italy.

The IOM also pointed to rising deaths every year along the US-Mexico border since 2014, totaling more than 1,900 over five years.

