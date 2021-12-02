UN headquarters in New York cordoned off over police stand-off with armed man, say officials
Images showed armed police surrounding a man standing on a sidewalk while holding what appeared to be a gun
United Nations: The United Nations headquarters in New York was cordoned off on Thursday during a police stand-off with a lone man apparently holding a gun outside the venue, officials said.
"The UN headquarters is closed, there is police activity," a UN spokesman told AFP.
Images showed armed police surrounding a man standing on a sidewalk while holding what appeared to be a gun.
