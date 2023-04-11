UN head Antonio Guterres appeals for 'massive' international support for Somalia

Mogadishu: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “massive” international assistance for Somalia, which is facing a desperate humanitarian crisis as a result of a protracted armed conflict, reported AFP.

At a joint press conference with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Guterres stated that he was on a “visit of solidarity” to the troubled Horn of Africa nation, where five million people face severe food insecurity.

He said, “I am also here to ring the alarm on the need of massive international support… because of the humanitarian difficulties the country is facing.” Guterres added that he wanted to help build Somalia’s security capacity and encourage its development, reported AFP.

UN has launched a $2.6 billion appeal for humanitarian assistance, but Guterres claims it is only 15 per cent funded.

The worst drought in decades has pushed many Somalis to the brink of famine, while the government is also fighting a bloody Islamist insurgency.

The authorities had previously established a security lockdown in Mogadishu in preparation for Guterres’ arrival, blocking major highways and limiting public transportation, reported AFP.

The UN Secretary-General, who is visiting the country for the first time since March 2017, is also scheduled to visit an internally displaced persons camp before departing on Wednesday.

‘Victims of climate change’

Mohamud said the trip was also a gesture of solidarity “towards the government and the democratic process of Somalia”.

“This visit ensures that the United Nations is fully committed to support our plans for state building and stabilising the country,” his office said in a statement.

Five successive failed rainy seasons in parts of Somalia as well as Kenya and Ethiopia have led to the worst drought in four decades, wiping out livestock and crops and forcing at least 1.7 million people from their homes in search of food and water.

While famine thresholds have not been reached in Somalia, the UN says about half its population will need humanitarian assistance this year, with 8.3 million affected by the drought.

Adding to the woes, seasonal rains in March led to flooding that claimed the lives of 21 people and displaced more than 100,000, according to the UN, which warned that the rains were unlikely to be enough to improve the food security outlook for many.

“Although Somalis make virtually no contribution to climate change… the Somalis are among the greatest victims,” Guterres said.

Excess deaths

According to the UN, Somalia had a famine in 2011 that killed 260,000 people, more than half of them were children under the age of six, in part because the international community failed to intervene quickly enough.

According to a report released in March by the UN and the Somali government, drought may have resulted in 43,000 “excess deaths” last year, with children under the age of five accounting for half of the victims, reported AFP.

Somalia, one of the world’s poorest countries, has been ravaged by decades of civil war, political bloodshed, and a brutal insurgency led by Al-Qaeda branch Al-Shabaab.

Mohamud last year declared “all-out war” against the Islamist militants and sent in troops in September to back an uprising against Al-Shabaab launched by local clan militias in central Somalia.

In recent months, the army and the militias known as “Macawisley” have retaken swathes of territory in an operation backed by an African Union force known as ATMIS, and by US air strikes.

The government said late last month that more than 3,000 Al-Shabaab fighters had been killed since it launched the offensive.

It also said 70 towns and villages had been “liberated” from Al-Shabaab, which has been fighting the fragile central government for more than 15 years.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Al-Shabaab has regularly reacted against the onslaught with brutal attacks, demonstrating its ability to hit civilian, political, and military targets in the face of government advances.

Guterres stated in a February report to the UN Security Council that 2022 was the bloodiest year for civilians in Somalia since 2017, owing mostly to Al-Shabaab attacks.

With inputs from agencies

