UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, will cooperate on humanitarian issues
The resolution which did not use the word 'Taliban' was adopted by the 15-member security council. Fourteen members including India voted in favour, with one abstention by Russia
New York: The UN Security Council voted Thursday to establish formal ties with Taliban-run Afghanistan, which has yet to win widespread international recognition.
It did so in approving a resolution that does not use the word Taliban and spells out the new one-year mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan, which it said was "crucial" to peace in the country.
The vote was 14 in favor, with one abstention, by Russia.
The resolution includes several strands of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts, including those of women, children and journalists.
"This new mandate for UNAMA (the UN mission to Afghanistan) is crucial not only to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis, but also to reach our overarching goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan," Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul, whose country drafted the resolution, told AFP after the vote.
"The Council gives a clear message with this new mandate: UNAMA has a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to support the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty," Juul said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Countries imposing no-fly zone over Ukraine will mean 'participation in armed conflict', says Putin
Ukrainian president has pleaded for a no-fly zone over his country and lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose one, warning that 'all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you'
Ukraine crisis: India under severe pressure from the US, claims Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov
He explained that while Russia is ready to evacuate Indians from Ukraine, many are stuck in areas where fighting is still on and the Russian army has not managed to reach them
Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for Indian students in Sumy: India tells UN Security Council
Around 700 Indian students are stranded in Sumy, which has been witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops for days now.