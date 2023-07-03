UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed arrives on visit to India

Amina J. Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General (DSG) of the United Nations, arrived in India on Monday on a three-day visit, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Her three-day visit takes place from July 3 to 5. Since been reappointed as the UN’s deputy secretary general for a second five-year term in January 2022, this is her first trip to India.

Upon her arrival in India, the UN Deputy Secretary-General was accompanied by India’s ambassador to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, and welcomed by Shombe Sharpe, the UN Resident Coordinator in India, and other MEA officials.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson for MEA, Arindam Bagchi wrote, “A warm welcome to @UN Deputy Secretary General @AminaJMohammed as she arrives in New Delhi on an official visit to India.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs During her visit, the DSG will have meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, MoS for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, and India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant.

The DSG will also be travelling to Bengaluru where she will be interacting with experts from premier information and technology research institutions and industry representatives to discuss India’s achievements in the digital technology domain that could be replicated in the Global South for addressing developmental challenges, the MEA release said.

“The DSG’s visit to India will be an opportunity to exchange views on India’s ongoing G20 Presidency and its achievements in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ahead of the SDG Summit in September this year, and issues related to Climate Action in the context of developmental priorities,” the release added.

The visit is a reflection of India’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its contribution to the UN and its ongoing G20 Presidency, in addressing global challenges meaningfully.

