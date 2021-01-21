UN chief hails Joe Biden's move to rejoin Paris Agreement on climate change
Antonio Guterres also congratulated Washington for rejoining the World Health Organisation as one of Biden's first actions as president
United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed US President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord, but called on him to adopt an "ambitious" plan to fight global warming.
"I warmly welcome President Biden's steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition of governments, cities, states, businesses and people taking ambitious action to confront the climate crisis," Guterres said in a statement.
"We look forward to the leadership of United States in accelerating global efforts towards net zero, including by bringing forward a new nationally determined contribution with ambitious 2030 targets and climate finance in advance of COP26 in Glasgow later this year."
Guterres emphasized that the climate crisis "continues to worsen and time is running out to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and build more climate-resilient societies that help to protect the most vulnerable."
In a separate statement, Guterres also congratulated Washington for rejoining the World Health Organization as one of Biden's first actions as president.
Supporting the WHO is key to coordinating the global struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Guterres said.
also read
Combatting racism in US police, re-joining climate pact: Has Joe Biden promised more than he can deliver?
On day one itself, Biden has promised to extend the pause on federal student loan payments, move to have the US rejoin the World Health Organization and Paris climate accord and ask Americans to commit to 100 days of mask-wearing
Democracy, unity and COVID-19: Central themes in Joe Biden's inauguration speech as US president
President Joe Biden spoke for just over 20 minutes after his swearing in. Here are some excerpts from his inaugural address.
With Joe Biden's promise to 'repair alliances', experts ask if POTUS will be an activist president on world stage
Whether the Biden administration will back up those words with action remains to be seen. But some say that Biden’s instincts, temperament and background make him unlikely to shrug off chances to command the world stage