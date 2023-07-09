UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns air strike that killed at least 22 people in Sudan

According to a statement sent by a spokeswoman early Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticised the air attack that purportedly killed at least 22 people in Sudan on Saturday.

At least 22 people were killed and hundreds were injured in an air raid by Sudan’s army on western Omdurman city on Saturday, according to the Khartoum state health ministry, as the country’s armed conflict reached its 12th week.

According to Farhan Haq, the secretary general’s deputy spokesperson, the secretary general is especially outraged by reports of widespread violence and deaths in Sudan’s Darfur area.

“He is also concerned about reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States. There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing,” it added.

Guterres reiterated his call for the Sudanese Armed Forces and its rival Rapid Support Forces to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities.