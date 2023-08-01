UK's top narcotics cop found out to be a habitual junkie, Met Police mocked again

A senior police officer responsible for drafting the Metropolitan Police’s anti-drugs strategy is facing accusations of engaging in drug use himself.

Commander Julian Bennett, a long-serving member of the force since 1976, allegedly consumed LSD and magic mushrooms while off-duty and regularly smoked cannabis, as stated in a recent tribunal.

During 2019, it is claimed that Commander Bennett would start his day by smoking cannabis before breakfast and frequently hosted parties at his residence.

The officer is also accused of refusing to provide a urine sample for testing and providing false reasons for doing so.

The tribunal, which took place in Southwark, south London, heard testimony from Sheila Gomes, who had lived in the officer’s flat from November 27 to December 10, 2019.

She stated that she witnessed Commander Bennett smoking cannabis in his flat on several occasions.

Gomes also reported that she captured photographs of cannabis-related items on a glass table in the living room.

Gomes further revealed that she was unaware of Commander Bennett’s true occupation and believed him to be a lawyer while she lived with him.

She expressed her discomfort with living in an environment filled with cannabis fumes and stated that the officer would use the drug multiple times throughout the day.

A drug test was authorized on July 20, 2020, and the officer was asked to provide a sample in the presence of an assistant commissioner the following day.

Commander Bennett, however, refused, insisting that he had been using CBD (cannabidiol) to treat facial palsy and feared that the test would show a false positive result.

It was disclosed during the hearing that Commander Bennett had authored the Metropolitan Police’s drug strategy for the years 2017 to 2021.

The document, titled “Dealing With The Impact Of Drugs On Communities,” aimed to raise awareness about the consequences of drug misuse.

Additionally, Freedom of Information requests revealed that Commander Bennett had presided over 74 police misconduct hearings involving 90 officers between June 2010 and February 2012.

Out of those hearings, 56 officers were dismissed, and two were dismissed due to drug misuse.

The allegations against Commander Bennett involve breaching the force’s professional standards multiple times, including discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and orders and instructions.

These alleged actions are considered to be gross misconduct.

Commander Bennett denies all the accusations and has been on full pay suspension since July 2021. The tribunal is ongoing, and further proceedings are expected.