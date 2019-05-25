UK's Rudd opts out of Conservative Party leadership race - Telegraph

(Reuters) - Britain's work and pensions minister Amber Rudd has ruled herself out of the Conservative Party leadership race, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

"There are all sorts of plans I would like to have when we do leave the European Union but I don't think it is my time at the moment," Rudd told the newspaper in an published late on Friday.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would quit after failing to deliver Brexit, setting up a contest that will install a new British prime minister who could pursue a cleaner break with the European Union.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

