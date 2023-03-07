UK's National Grid prepares for tight power supply from Tuesday: Report

UK transmission system operator National Grid ESO issued several notices seeking additional generation capacity for Tuesday because of tight supply and could also pay consumers to cut power use on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.

National Grid ESO issued an electricity margin notice (EMN) for 1630-2030 GMT on 7 March.

It added that this does not mean the electricity supply is at risk.

“This is a routine tool that we use most winters, and means we are asking generators to make available any additional generation capacity they may have,” the company tweeted.

Separately, National Grid issued start-up instructions for four coal-fired coal units that are part of a winter reserve, the Reuters report said.

It also said that a demand flexibility service (DFS) requirement notice for 8 March could be issued at 1430 GMT on Tuesday.

The DFS rewards people, usually through discounts on their bills, for turning off electrical appliances during a specific period when electricity demand is high.

With inputs from Reuters

