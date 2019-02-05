UK's May urges business leaders to ask EU to avoid no-deal Brexit - FT

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has urged business leaders to ask European Union policymakers to avoid a no-deal or a hard Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

May held a call with 15 members of the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT), the FT reported, citing participants on the call. The ERT represents over 50 multinational companies.

Britain is due to leave EU on March 29.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

