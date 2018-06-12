You are here:
UK's Johnson repeated concerns about Rohingya treatment in call with Myanmar leader

World Reuters Jun 12, 2018 00:09:22 IST

(Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he had reiterated concerns about the treatment of the Rohingya Muslims in a call with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Need quick action now that Burma has agreed to (United Nations) oversight of refugee returns and a Commission of Inquiry into atrocities. Also called for military restraint & humanitarian access in Kachin & Shan," Johnson said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 00:09 AM

