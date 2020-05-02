UK's Hancock: Still too early to say when lockdown will be eased

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday it was too early to discuss when restrictions on daily life, imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, would end.

Asked whether people could plan family gatherings and holidays for late summer, Hancock said: "It's still too early to say and I'm really sorry to have to give that answer, but it is."

He referred back to the government's five conditions which must be met before the lockdown can be eased.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

