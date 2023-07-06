UK's Foreign Minister James Cleverly warns against attacks on Indian embassy in London

Following media reports of a billboard urging a demonstration for advocates of a separate state for the Sikh minority, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly warned against any attacks against the Indian High Commission in London.

“Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable,” Cleverly said on Twitter on Thursday.

Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable. We have made clear to @VDoraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) July 6, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, Indian media claimed that the image was spreading on Twitter to organise a demonstration on 8 July for "Khalistan," a moniker used by proponents of an independent Sikh state that does not exist.

After a violent incident during Sikh separatist rallies outside India's embassy in London in March, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Britain to take action.

Earlier this week, the US denounced vandalism at the Indian embassy in San Francisco when the Indian news agency ANI claimed that Sikh separatists attempted to set fire to the offices.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.