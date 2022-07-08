UK’s ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak announces bid to succeed Boris Johnson

Many believe that the former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who quit the government two days ago, is the top contender to be the British prime minister.

British Conservative Rishi Sunak, whose resignation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet helped spark an exodus of other ministers, on Friday declared his candidacy to become the party’s next leader.

“Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country,” the former finance minister said, presenting a slick video about his life story to launch the campaign on social media.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

The 42-year-old Rishi Sunak was born in UK’s Southampton area to an Indian family of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner (GP) father. His grandparents are from Punjab. Reports say that like many Indians, they had migrated to seek a better life in East Africa. When trouble began in the region and there was widespread feeling against Indians, his grandfather shifted to Britain.

An Oxford University and Stanford graduate, he met his present wife, Akshata Murthy while at school. For the uninitiated, Akshata Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. The two tied the knot in 2009 and have two daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

An analyst with Goldman Sachs, he first became an MP in 2015. He was elected from Richmond, Yorkshire and rose through the Conservative Party ranks and backed calls for Brexit. He was one of the supporters of Boris Johnson during his ‘Leave EU’ campaign.

Sunak was barely known to the British public when Johnson made him Chancellor of the exchequer in February 2020.

However, UK’s first Hindu Chancellor of the Exchequer charmed the citizens and his popularity star shone bright.

