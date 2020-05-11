You are here:
UK's coronavirus death toll rises 269 to 31,855 - government

World Reuters May 11, 2020 00:11:57 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 269 to 31,855, according to figures announced on Sunday by the Department of Health.

The figures, collated by government agency Public Health England and equivalents in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, comprise deaths in all settings following positive coronavirus tests and cover the period up to 1600 GMT on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

