UK's coronavirus death toll rises 269 to 31,855 - government

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 269 to 31,855, according to figures announced on Sunday by the Department of Health.

The figures, collated by government agency Public Health England and equivalents in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, comprise deaths in all settings following positive coronavirus tests and cover the period up to 1600 GMT on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.