UK's citizenship test vulnerable to cheating, says report; academies guarantee pass result to foreigners for a fee

London: Britain's compulsory tests required to be cleared by foreigners applying for British citizenship may have been compromised by illegal organisation offering the chance to cheat on them, a media report claimed on Monday.

The 'Life in the UK' test is aimed at establishing an applicant's understanding of Britain's laws, traditions and customs and is made up of a series of multiple-choice questions.

A BBC undercover investigation found that training academies in and around London were offering foreigners the chance to pass the test with the use of a hidden earpiece.

For a fee of £2,000 ($2,609), the applicants are reportedly able to answer the questions after being provided with the answer by someone listening in on the other end.

"Everything will be arranged. He will give you the answer," Masud Abdul Raza, Director of Ideal Learning Academy in east London, is quoted as telling an undercover BBC journalist.

The Bangladeshi-origin businessman is seen promising a guaranteed pass result for a fee on the 'Inside Out – London' programme, aired on Monday night. The academy run by Raza is one of many where candidates take classes to prepare for the test.

According to the BBC, it provided the undercover researcher with a hidden two-way earpiece, linked wirelessly through a Bluetooth connection to a concealed mobile phone with an open line. This meant the gang outside could hear the audio feed of the test questions and provide the answers.

However, despite being caught on camera, Raza denied cheating, insisting that he only organises legitimate training.

Over the past year, nearly 150,000 people have given the 'Life in the UK' test, which is failed by nearly one in five applicants. The test, which is taken on a computer and has a pass mark of 18 correct answers out of 24, is supposed to be held under strict exam conditions and completed within 45 minutes.

The administration of the tests has been outsourced by the UK government, with around 60 testing centres in the UK.

The BBC claimed its investigation had unearthed cheating in other centres around the country as well.

The UK home office said test centres were required to put in place stringent measures to prevent cheating, including searches of candidates to ensure no electronic devices enter the test room. "Unannounced visits" are also carried out to audit these processes.

"Where we have evidence that a test centre is failing to uphold our standards, we will investigate and take appropriate action," a home office spokesperson said.

