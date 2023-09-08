'UK's Biggest Maternity Scandal': Police initiates probe in 1700 cases of maternity deaths in Nottingham

The United Kingdom is facing a significant tragedy, with a staggering 1700 cases of deaths linked to maternity care.

Nottinghamshire Police have announced their intention to launch a thorough investigation into troubling still born cases at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

This investigation comes on the heels of an independent review initiated last year by midwifery expert Donna Ockenden.

The review aimed to delve into the experiences of 1,700 families who suffered the loss of their children.

As the review marked its first anniversary on September 1, the parents of the victims, who were involved in what could be the biggest maternity scandal in NHS history, have called upon the police to identify those responsible.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell confirmed the police’s readiness to begin an inquiry.

She stated, “I recently met with Donna Ockenden to discuss her independent review of concerning maternity cases at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH).

Our goal is to support the ongoing review while ensuring it progresses smoothly. However, I can confirm that we are making preparations to initiate a police investigation.”

She further announced the appointment of Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin to oversee the preparations and subsequent investigation.

The police are examining the approach taken by West Mercia Police in their investigation in Shrewsbury and Telford alongside Donna Ockenden’s review to draw valuable lessons.

Following their meeting with Donna Ockenden, the police plan to engage in preliminary discussions with local families in the near future.

Anthony May, Chief Executive of NUH, has pledged full cooperation with the police investigation.

In recent developments, the Nottingham Families Maternity Group expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far but voiced concerns about the lack of sanctions against senior leaders and staff who may have endorsed unsafe care practices.

Gary and Sarah Andrews, who tragically lost their first child, Wynter, in 2019 due to medical negligence, emphasized the importance of a thorough police investigation.

An inquest into Wynter’s death revealed that earlier intervention could have prevented the tragedy. In January, the trust was fined £800,000 for what a judge characterized as “systematic failures” in the care of both mother and child.

The couple wrote in their plea, “We urge the police to thoroughly examine individual cases and treat them with the seriousness they deserve, considering the possibility of criminal proceedings. Our profound loss has shattered our lives; we are not the same people. We cannot work, and every day is a struggle. Our mission from the beginning has been to prevent other families from enduring the pain we have suffered.”

“Losing our daughter has left an indelible mark on our lives. We don’t want to see other families going through the same anguish. We don’t want other families reaching out to us, saying, ‘We’ve heard your story, and the same has happened to us.'”