UK's Biggest Ever Child Sex Abuse Gang: 8 women among 13 convicted for 145 years

London: In of the biggest child sex abuse gang, 21 persons including eight evil women were found guilty and subsequently were jailed.

The 21 paedophiles reportedly molested seven children as young as twelve for more than ten years.

Before being stopped in 2017, their “abhorrent and cruel” mistreatment occurred throughout the West Midlands, in Walsall and Wolverhampton.

One victim only learned about the twisted group’s intimidation campaign after going to the hospital for a questionable wound. Which later embarked West Midlands Police’s largest child sex abuse investigation, which lasted more than five years.

13 out of the 21 individuals have now been served a combined 145 years in prison after three trials, the last of which concluded earlier this month.

As per reports, only one of the 21 paedophiles confessed his crime in front of the court while the others failed to display not even the “tiniest remorse” for their heinous crimes.

At the Wolverhampton Crown Court, it was revealed how shockingly 70 suspects were questioned after the sex network was discovered.

In order to protect the children and then learn what had occurred to them at the hands of both their male and female abusers, officers collaborated with Social Services.

“The offenders in this case perpetrated the most appalling catalogue of sexual abuse of the utmost gravity,” said Joanne Jakymec, senior crown prosecutor for the CPS.

“Inflicting severe psychological harm on the victims as well as physical harm.”

One of the worst offenders was 41-year-old twisted Tracey Baker, who was found guilty of five crimes involving child sexual abuse and given a 16-year sentence.

While sicko Natalie Wellington, 44, was given a 17-year sentence after being proven guilty of four child sex offences.

Kirsty Webb, 36, was found guilty of five crimes involving child sexual assault; Ann Marie Clare, 43, was found guilty of four crimes and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Pamela Howells, 58, received a seven-year sentence after being found guilty of three offences.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Drover, who was in charge of the investigation, described how a large squad helped uncover “systematic abuse that has to be some of the most shocking I have seen in my career.”

“This has been the largest investigation of its kind I’ve ever known for the force, challenging and complex,” he said.

But the seven children who endured the most heinous and cruel abuse—both physically and mentally, leaving them with severe trauma—have been at the centre of it all.

Some of the victims, who are now adults, received commendation from Drover for coming forward and facilitating the prosecution of the offenders.

They have endured a great deal of pain, he continued. On their physical and emotional health, it has had a major and lasting effect.

