Ukrainians will need to learn to live with war like Israel: Volodymyr Zelensky

In a recent interview with Ukrainian journalist Nataliia Moseichuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that ‘Ukraine needs to learn to live with conflict like Israel’.

“We are reclaiming our state and it will be ours. It will happen, but we need to learn to live with it,” said Zelensky. “Israel is fighting. It depends on the kind of war. We are ready to fight for a long time without losing people. It’s possible. We can minimize casualties, as with the example of Israel. You can live like this.”

Drawing a parallel with Israel, he emphasized that the Israeli model of managing prolonged conflict while minimizing casualties could serve as an example for Ukraine.

Zelensky also highlighted Israel’s ability to maintain a strong defense and protect its citizens despite ongoing security concerns.

The Ukrainian President called for an “Israeli model” of defense relations with the United States, advocating for a comprehensive agreement encompassing weaponry, technology, training, and funding. He noted that the specifics of such agreements would vary based on the country’s circumstances, emphasizing the need for provisions related to weapons, sanctions, and financial support.

“There should be sanctions, weapons, finances, air defense, aircraft – the menu is large, but the client is different. With the United States, it will be a more powerful bilateral treaty, with Britain the treaty will also be a strong one. However, there are states that simply do not have weapons but do have economies, who can impose serious sanctions in case of repeated aggression,” he noted.

While referencing the Israeli approach to security cooperation with the US, Zelensky highlighted that Ukraine’s situation is distinct due to its unique adversary. He indicated that the envisaged agreement with the United States would encompass a comprehensive range of support, mirroring Israel’s collaborative defense strategy.

Addressing concerns about the stability of such agreements amid potential changes in leadership, Zelensky assured the Ukrainian public that these agreements would endure, as they require ratification by the respective legislative bodies, such as the US Congress and European parliaments.

In the interview, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to its path towards NATO membership, emphasizing that security guarantees will remain integral to this trajectory. While acknowledging the significance of a potential NATO invitation, he characterized it as a geopolitical decision reflective of global politics.

As Ukraine forges ahead, President Zelensky’s strategic outlook underscores the nation’s determination to navigate its challenges pragmatically, drawing inspiration from global models while customizing solutions to its unique circumstances.