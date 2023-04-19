Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, US House Speaker McCarthy discuss Russia sanctions

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy discussed in a phone call about Ukraine’s need for weapons as well as increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, notably in the oil and gas sectors, reported Reuters.

Had a call with @SpeakerMcCarthy. Thanked for bipartisan support of 🇺🇦 by Congress. Outlined the situation at the front & 🇺🇦’s urgent defense needs in armored vehicles, artillery, air defense & aircraft. Discussed enhancing sanctions pressure on RF, inter alia in oil & gas sector — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 18, 2023

According to Reuters, McCarthy’s spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment. McCarthy is the highest-ranking Republican in Washington.

Since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, Congress has approved billions of dollars in humanitarian, economic, and defence aid for Ukraine, including a $45 billion aid package approved in December, with strong support from both President Joe Biden’s Democrats and McCarthy’s fellow Republicans.

However, some Republicans have questioned the move, saying federal funds should be spent on domestic needs or devoted to competition with rising power China, according to Reuters.

McCarthy has stated his support for Ukraine, but House Republicans, who seized control of the chamber in January, will not issue “a blank check” for US help to Kyiv.

With inputs from agencies

