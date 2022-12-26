Ukrainian president Zelenskyy talks to PM Modi, seeks India's with 'peace formula'

World

FP Staff December 26, 2022 20:22:18 IST
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy & Indian PM Narendra Modi. ANI

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy on Monday spoke with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter Zelenskyy said that he wished India a “successful G20 presidency.”

Notably, Zelenskyy sought India’s help in the peace process in relation to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Talking about G20, Zelenskyy said, “it was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation.”

He also thanked “India for humanitarian aid and support in the UN.”

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: December 26, 2022 20:25:57 IST