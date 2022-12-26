Ukrainian president Zelenskyy talks to PM Modi, seeks India's with 'peace formula'

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy on Monday spoke with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter Zelenskyy said that he wished India a “successful G20 presidency.”

Notably, Zelenskyy sought India’s help in the peace process in relation to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Talking about G20, Zelenskyy said, “it was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation.”

I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 26, 2022

He also thanked “India for humanitarian aid and support in the UN.”

With inputs from agencies



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.