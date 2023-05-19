Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit in person
Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday had said Zelenskyy would participate virtually in a Sunday session of the G7, after being invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel in person to Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, according to a CNN report, citing an official familiar with the planning.
Zelenskyy’s scheduled trip to Asia will be his first since Moscow began its all-out assault on Ukraine in February.
According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy will fly on a US military plane to Japan after an expected stop in Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab League summit, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.
Related Articles
Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday had said Zelenskyy would participate virtually in a Sunday session of the G7, after being invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this year.
G7 member countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — include Ukraine’s largest backers.
Kyiv is still looking to its Western allies for military support as it prepares for a highly anticipated counteroffensive.
The war in Ukraine is at the top of agenda for the three-day summit, where leaders are expected to make a strong statement of unity in support of Ukraine and unveil new measures to choke off Russia’s ability to fund and supply its war.
Zelenskyy’s expected travel to Asia follows a four-country European tour, where he welcomed additional pledges of military support for Kyiv’s defense.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Poland suggests Zelenskyy resign; Ukraine prez losing support of European neighbours,' REVEALS Seymour Hersh
He further alleged that a group of European countries, led by Poland, are all allies of Ukraine and 'declared enemies' of Vladimir Putin
Attending G7 summit meaningful as India holds G20 presidency, says PM Modi
PM Modi said he is looking forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address those
Guest nations at the G-7 reflect outreach to developing countries, worries over China, Russia
This week's summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in Hiroshima will include eight other guest nations, part of a complicated, high-stakes diplomatic gambit meant to settle the world's most serious crises