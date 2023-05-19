Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit in person

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel in person to Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, according to a CNN report, citing an official familiar with the planning.

Zelenskyy’s scheduled trip to Asia will be his first since Moscow began its all-out assault on Ukraine in February.

According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy will fly on a US military plane to Japan after an expected stop in Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab League summit, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday had said Zelenskyy would participate virtually in a Sunday session of the G7, after being invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this year.

G7 member countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — include Ukraine’s largest backers.

Kyiv is still looking to its Western allies for military support as it prepares for a highly anticipated counteroffensive.

The war in Ukraine is at the top of agenda for the three-day summit, where leaders are expected to make a strong statement of unity in support of Ukraine and unveil new measures to choke off Russia’s ability to fund and supply its war.

Zelenskyy’s expected travel to Asia follows a four-country European tour, where he welcomed additional pledges of military support for Kyiv’s defense.

With inputs from agencies

