Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit

Helsinki, Finland: The Finnish presidency said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday to take part in a summit of the leaders of the five Nordic countries.

“In order to be in NATO and support alliances to gain support, fundamental diplomatic work must be done. Ukraine is doing it today,” Daria Zarivna, Ukraine’s presidential communications adviser wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, whose nation joined NATO in April, to talk about “Ukraine’s defence struggle.”

The Ukrainian leader will also hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Store, Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen and Iceland’s Katrin Jakobsdottir.

All of the Nordic countries have pledged both financial and military support to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have also joined in the international effort to supply heavier weapons to Ukraine by donating some of their own Leopard 2 tanks or offering financial support to acquire them.

On Tuesday, Denmark said it was sending 1.7 billion kroner ($250 million) worth of military aid, its biggest donation to date, “to support the forthcoming Ukrainian offensive.”

With inputs from agencies

