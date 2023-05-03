Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit
The Finnish presidency said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday to take part in a summit of the leaders of the five Nordic countries
Helsinki, Finland: The Finnish presidency said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday to take part in a summit of the leaders of the five Nordic countries.
“In order to be in NATO and support alliances to gain support, fundamental diplomatic work must be done. Ukraine is doing it today,” Daria Zarivna, Ukraine’s presidential communications adviser wrote on Telegram.
Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, whose nation joined NATO in April, to talk about “Ukraine’s defence struggle.”
Related Articles
The Ukrainian leader will also hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Store, Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen and Iceland’s Katrin Jakobsdottir.
All of the Nordic countries have pledged both financial and military support to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have also joined in the international effort to supply heavier weapons to Ukraine by donating some of their own Leopard 2 tanks or offering financial support to acquire them.
On Tuesday, Denmark said it was sending 1.7 billion kroner ($250 million) worth of military aid, its biggest donation to date, “to support the forthcoming Ukrainian offensive.”
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Russia advises citizens to avoid travelling to Canada amid rise in cases of discrimination against Russians
The advisory, dated April 20, was posted on the ministry's main Telegram channel on Saturday
South Korea's President says doors open for possible military aid to Ukraine
A key U.S. ally and a major producer of artillery ammunition, South Korea has so far tried to avoid antagonising Russia due to its companies operating there and Moscow's influence over North Korea, despite mounting pressure from Western countries for weapons supply.
‘Ukrainian bullets did not kill Russian soldiers, bad first-aid did’
In the Russian invasion of Ukraine, over half the Russian soldiers who died lost their lives due to improper first aid in the field; over a third of amputations due to wrong use of tourniquets