Ukrainian plot to strike airfield deep inside Russia thwarted, says Russia's FSB
Russia’s Federal Security Service on Sunday said that security forces have foiled an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to attack a military airfield in central Russia with drones stuffed with explosives
New Delhi: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Sunday said that security forces have foiled an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to attack a military airfield in central Russia with drones stuffed with explosives.
The FSB said that three Ukrainian agents, who have been arrested, used a small Aeroprakt A-32 plane to transport explosives from northern Ukraine to Russia’s Tula Region.
They allegedly planned to strike A-50 early warning and reconnaissance aircraft parked in an airfield near the city of Ivanovo, some 250km (155 miles) to the northeast of Moscow.
Related Articles
The pilot and locals recruited by Ukraine for the operation were apprehended upon landing, the FSB added.
The news comes after a string of train derailments and drone attacks on oil terminals on Russian soil.
On Thursday, two UAVs tried to strike the Kremlin in what Russian officials said was an attempt by Kiev to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine denied its involvement in the raid.
On Friday, the FSB said it that had detained two Ukrainian nationals who were planning to kill an unnamed high-ranking official working at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which sits close to the frontline.
In December, drones attacked Dyagilevo and Engels military airfields, located 500km (310.7 miles) and 700km (435 miles) from Ukrainian-held territory, respectively. Six people were killed on the ground, and two planes received minor damage, according to officials.
Since invading Ukraine on 24 February, 2022, Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of using drones to target Russian energy, logistics and military facilities.
Ukraine has denied being involved in attacks inside Russia, blaming them on Russian anti-government partisans or “false flag” operations orchestrated by Moscow itself.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WATCH: Activist takes to the cleaners the biggest media houses of America
In the video, activist Jose Vega questioned the US media’s handling of significant global issues, and slammed the panelists for having "no credibility" with the public and "failing to report the truth," before being pushed out of the room by the security guards
G7 condemns Russia's 'use of food as tool of coercion', demands full implementstion of Black Sea grain deal
Russia has strongly signalled that it will halt exports via the Black Sea beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports has not been met
'Ammunition shortage': Chief of Russia's Wagner group threatens to pull troops out of Ukraine's Bakhmut
Prigozhin's Wagner group has spearheaded the grinding, months-long Russian assault on Bakhmut, almost capturing the city in the longest and bloodiest battle of the campaign