Ukrainian plot to strike airfield deep inside Russia thwarted, says Russia's FSB

New Delhi: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Sunday said that security forces have foiled an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to attack a military airfield in central Russia with drones stuffed with explosives.

The FSB said that three Ukrainian agents, who have been arrested, used a small Aeroprakt A-32 plane to transport explosives from northern Ukraine to Russia’s Tula Region.

They allegedly planned to strike A-50 early warning and reconnaissance aircraft parked in an airfield near the city of Ivanovo, some 250km (155 miles) to the northeast of Moscow.

The pilot and locals recruited by Ukraine for the operation were apprehended upon landing, the FSB added.

The news comes after a string of train derailments and drone attacks on oil terminals on Russian soil.

On Thursday, two UAVs tried to strike the Kremlin in what Russian officials said was an attempt by Kiev to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine denied its involvement in the raid.

On Friday, the FSB said it that had detained two Ukrainian nationals who were planning to kill an unnamed high-ranking official working at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, which sits close to the frontline.

In December, drones attacked Dyagilevo and Engels military airfields, located 500km (310.7 miles) and 700km (435 miles) from Ukrainian-held territory, respectively. Six people were killed on the ground, and two planes received minor damage, according to officials.

Since invading Ukraine on 24 February, 2022, Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of using drones to target Russian energy, logistics and military facilities.

Ukraine has denied being involved in attacks inside Russia, blaming them on Russian anti-government partisans or “false flag” operations orchestrated by Moscow itself.

With inputs from agencies

