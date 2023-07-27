Ukrainian lawmaker on sick leave found holidaying in Maldives amid war, faces investigation

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation is has launched a probe against a member of parliament who went on sick leave during the ongoing war but was later found enjoying a holiday in the Maldives with his family.

According to report, the incident came to light when State Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Wednesday revealing the details of Aristov’s whereabouts. However, they referred to him only as “a people’s deputy” without mentioning his name.

Media reports later identified the lawmaker as Yuriy Aristov, 48, affiliated with the Servant of the People party, which is the party of Ukraine’s current government and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the bureau, Aristov left Ukraine for a three-day business trip to Poland on June 5. After that, his subsequent movements were not disclosed, but he remained outside the country.

On July 10, Aristov reported being sick and registered with a private medical institution in Kyiv, which led to him being on sick leave until July 19.

Surprisingly, during this period of sick leave, Aristov and his family were found residing at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria hotel complex on the private island of Ithaafushi. This exclusive resort, where prices for accommodation begin at around $5,300 per night, can only be accessed by yacht from the airport. The hotel boasts 119 villas with private pools and features a restaurant run by the renowned Michelin-starred chef Dave Pynt.

Inquiries from journalists confirmed that Aristov was indeed staying at the Waldorf Astoria in the Maldives, as confirmed by a receptionist at the hotel.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now examining whether Aristov deliberately provided false information or documents regarding his travels. They are also investigating the legality of his vacation since Ukrainian officials are not allowed to holiday during the war, except for state-sanctioned trips.

As part of the investigation, Ukrainian authorities conducted a search of Aristov’s apartment and seized his passport. The passport revealed immigration stamps dated July for the Maldives, further supporting the claims of his vacation.

If found guilty, Aristov could face a prison sentence of up to three years, according to the bureau.

Responding to the situation, Ukraine’s parliament chairman, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced on Facebook that he had received Aristov’s letter of resignation on Tuesday.

This incident echoes a similar case from January, involving the expulsion of another Servant of the People lawmaker, Mykola Tyshchenko.

He faced repercussions after posting a video of himself swimming in Thailand during a harsh winter in Ukraine. Tyshchenko claimed it was a work trip, but the party leader, Stefanchuk, asserted that he had not approved such a journey.

Requests for comments on Aristov’s diplomatic travels made outside regular business hours to Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs remained unanswered.