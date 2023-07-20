Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba to visit Pakistan today

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will reach Pakistan on Thursday on a two-day official visit.

A spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs informed that Kuleba will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold detailed talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Dunya News reported.

The two countries reportedly share close and cordial relations particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and higher education.

This will be the first ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations in 1993.

(With inputs from agencies)