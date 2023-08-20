Ukrainian drone strike injures five in Russia's Kursk, says regional governor

A Ukrainian drone strike on a train station in Kursk, western Russia, injured five persons early Sunday, according to the regional governor.

“A Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk,” Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, after which a fire broke out on the roof.”

“Five people were slightly injured by glass fragments,” he added, saying emergency services were on the scene.

Kursk is just around 90 kilometres (50 miles) from Russia’s Ukrainian border.

Both sides in the fight, which began in February 2022, have recently claimed regular drone intrusions, as Ukraine launches a counteroffensive to retake Russian-held territory.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Russian missile assault on Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv on Saturday killed seven persons and injured 144.

The strike came during the Orthodox holiday of the Transfiguration of the Lord, as some attended morning church services in the city.