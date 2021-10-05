Flight attendant Daria Solomennaya, 27, told BBC that wearing heels during a twelve-hour flight from Kyiv to Zanzibar and back made it difficult for the female staff to even walk.

An Ukrainian Airline has given its female cabin crew a comfortable alternative to high heels and pencil skirts. Founded in 2016, SkyUp, a Ukrainian budget-friendly airline surveyed its staff and found that they were fed up with wearing high heels, pencil skirts, and tight blouses. Taking into account the choices of its staff, the airline has given them the option to wear sneakers and trousers while they are on duty.

Flight attendant Daria Solomennaya, 27, told BBC that wearing heels during a twelve-hour flight from Kyiv to Zanzibar and back made it difficult for the female staff to even walk. She also told how many of her colleagues suffered from damaged toes and toenails due to constantly flying in high heels. Varicose and spider veins were other frequent ailments from which the cabin crew suffered.

Solomennaya also suggested that flight attendants are supposed to help passengers during emergency landings and rush towards exit doors and doing so was not possible in pencil skirts.

Owing to reasons cited by its staff, SkyUp airlines mentioned in a press release that its passengers will be in for a surprise as they will now be greeted by flight attendants who wear the Nike Air Max 720 sneakers, as this shoe gives cushioning and maximum comfort all day long.

This decision from the airlines came after they did a detailed study on the evolution of cabin crew uniforms. The Head of SkyUp Marketing Department, Marianna Grigorash explained that since times have changed and women have also changed, SkyUp realized that its female staff did not want to be seen as sexual and playful. The airlines decided to bring up a new orange-colored uniform and say goodbye to the typical high heels, pencil skirts, and red lipstick.

The airline also switched suits and skirts for trouser suits with soft tailoring aesthetics and trench coats.

This move by SkyUp airlines is welcomed as a positive change by its staff.