Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemns Russian strikes on Orthodox Palm Sunday

New Delhi: Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russian air strikes on Orthodox Palm Sunday, including one that killed a father and daughter at their house in the city of Zaporizhzhia, reported Reuters.

The Ukrainian military reported Russian strikes and shelling across the front, with the most intense fighting being concentrated on two cities in the eastern Donetsk region: Bakhmut and Avdiivka. For months, Russian forces have besieged Bakhmut in the longest struggle in more than a year of conflict.

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian soldiers struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, reported Reuters.

A woman described as the victims’ wife and mother was retrieved from the rubble.

Zelenskyy said, “This is how the terrorist state celebrates Palm Sunday. This is how Russia further isolates itself from the rest of the world.”

He expressed hope that Palm Sunday next year “will take place with peace and freedom for all our people.”

The vast majority of Ukraine’s 41 million citizens are Orthodox Christians who will celebrate Easter in a week.

“Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia,” said Pope Francis. Notably, he has also been critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of a 70,000-tonne fuel stockpile near Zaporizhzhia. It further claimed that Russian soldiers destroyed Ukrainian army facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk that included missiles, ammunition, and artillery, reported Reuters.

With inputs from agencies

