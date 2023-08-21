Ukraine's President Zelenskiyy confident Russia will lose war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy predicted on Monday that Russia will lose the war that still rages in his country, one day after Denmark and the Netherlands promised to donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

“Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war,” Zelenskiyy said in a speech before a large outdoor crowd in Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Russia warned that a decision by Denmark and the Netherlands to donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would only escalate the conflict. Ukraine said the jets would help end Russia’s invasion.

On Sunday, Denmark and the Netherlands announced they would supply F-16s to Ukraine, with the initial six due to be delivered around New Year. Washington approved the delivery of the U.S.-made jets last week.

“The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict,” Russian ambassador Vladimir Barbin said in a statement cited by the Ritzau news agency.

“By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no other choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia,” he said.

Kyiv said the jet was vital to the success of its bid to drive Russian forces from its territory in a counteroffensive that has proceeded slowly since its launch in early June, as it would prevent Russian fighter jets attacking advancing forces.

“Superiority in the air is key to success on the ground,” air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.

Danish Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said Ukraine may only use the donated F-16s within its own territory.

