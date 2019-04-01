Ukraine's Poroshenko says election was free, met global standards

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said the first round of Sunday's presidential election was free and met international standards.

Poroshenko was speaking soon after voting closed, and after initial exit polls showed that he had come in second place on 17.8 percent, trailing comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by Matthias Williams)

