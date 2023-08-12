Ukraine's Odesa opens a few beaches for the first time since Russian invasion

According to local officials, some beaches in the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa are now officially open for swimming for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion, however swimming is still prohibited while there are air raid warnings.

Following the invasion in February of last year, Odesa, the largest port and naval facility in Ukraine, was frequently targeted by missile and drone attacks, and the sea was strewn with hundreds of sea mines.

The coast was shut down for the protection of the locals and following cases of explosives exploding on beaches.

According to Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper on the messaging app Telegram, the decision to reopen the beaches was reached jointly by the city’s civilian and military authorities.

He said the beaches would be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Oleksandr, a lifeguard and a former diver who gave only his first name, said that an anti-mine net was placed in between two piers to prevent swimmers encountering shallow-water mines.

“The net will stop them. And they (mines) will also be visible from the shore under such weather conditions. Emergency workers will be notified, they will come to handle it,” he said.

The opening of the beaches has been a welcome respite from the war for people swimming and sunbathing.

“I have been dreaming of going to the beach and inhaling salty air. We have been missing it a lot. But safety is a top priority,” said Svitlana, a resident of the Odesa region.

