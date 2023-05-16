Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska visits South Korea to seek 'more radical' backing for Kyiv

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska visited South Korea to meet President Yoon Suk Yeol. Zelenska went there as a special representative of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenska said she was seeking “more radical” backing for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

South Korea is one of the world’s largest arms exporters. It has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has also sold tanks and howitzers to Poland.

When asked if Ukraine plans to invite Yoon to Kyiv, Zelenska said Ukraine is “always waiting for friends.”

“Such a visit would be very supportive to Ukrainians because it is a way to share our confrontation with us, at least for a day of our lives,” Yonhap reported Zelenska as saying.

Meanwhile, Yoon extended South Korea’s support to Ukraine and conveyed their “deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

“Under no circumstance will the use of force and inhumane acts resulting in horrific harm to innocent lives, especially women and children, be tolerated,” Yoon said.

Last month, Yoon’s office said that Seoul’s decision to send weapons to Ukraine rests on Russia’s actions.

A large attack against civilians could tip the balance, it said.

Russian drones and ballistic missiles hit Kyiv on Tuesday in what the Ukrainian defence forces called an exceptionally complex strike.

The latest attack on the Ukrainian capital follows Zelensky’s collection of a slew of fresh arms delivery pledges from Berlin, Paris and London.

“When there is a criminal in the house, the owners clearly need not only humanitarian aid, food and medicine, but something more radical to drive the criminal out,” Zelenska told Yonhap.

“We say to everyone — give us a resource and we will drive the criminal out of our home.”

With inputs from agencies

