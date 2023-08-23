Ukraine's F-16 transfer from Netherlands and Denmark hinges on English language proficiency, says Pentagon

The United States has received formal requests from the Netherlands and Denmark regarding the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine. However, before these transfers can be approved, Ukrainian pilots will need to meet specific conditions such as learning English, as outlined by a spokesperson from the Pentagon.

Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, speaking at a briefing on Monday, explained that certain prerequisites must be fulfilled for the third-party transfer to proceed.

These requirements include English language proficiency for Ukrainian pilots and logistical arrangements on the ground. Singh emphasized the importance of comprehensive language training for Ukrainian pilots and noted that this process would require a substantial amount of time.

Earlier in August, Politico reported concerns about language barriers potentially impeding F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots, which is being provided by European nations.

Sources cited by the outlet indicated that among the initial group of 32 pilots selected to operate the US-designed fighter jets, only eight had an adequate command of English to participate in the training program.

Singh stated that once the specified criteria are satisfactorily met, the authorization for the transfer can proceed.

Furthermore, she confirmed the willingness of the US to consider training Ukrainian pilots in operating the F-16s if the Netherlands and Denmark are unable to accommodate the entire contingent sent by Kyiv at once.

The decision regarding the number of Ukrainian pilots to be trained on the F-16s will rest with Ukraine. Singh mentioned that the final count of pilots to be trained has not yet been determined by Kyiv.

On Sunday, both the Netherlands and Denmark officially announced their commitment to providing F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, a demand that Kyiv had been advocating for during its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Although the Netherlands, possessing a fleet of 42 F-16 jets, did not specify the quantity to be donated, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky indicated that the entire fleet would eventually be delivered to Kyiv.

Denmark, on the other hand, pledged to supply Ukraine with 19 aircraft, six of which are scheduled to be delivered by year’s end.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief that the F-16s, like previously supplied Leopard-2 tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, and other Western-provided weaponry, would meet a fiery fate once they reach Ukraine.

Moscow has consistently cautioned against the provision of advanced weaponry to Ukraine by the US and its allies, warning that such actions could cross perceived “red lines” and potentially escalate the conflict significantly. Russia’s contention is that Western nations are effectively becoming involved in the conflict by providing arms, intelligence sharing, and training to Ukrainian forces.